iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 63.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,529 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 744,932.0% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 14,565,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,926,000 after buying an additional 14,563,421 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,138,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,221,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,407,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,861,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,855,000 after purchasing an additional 323,885 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4%

IWP stock opened at $134.74 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $99.85 and a 52-week high of $145.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

