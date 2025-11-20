AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $658.2727.

A number of research firms have commented on APP. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $693.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research cut AppLovin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on AppLovin from $580.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st.

APP opened at $530.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $613.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $468.06. The company has a market capitalization of $179.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.33, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.50. AppLovin has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $745.61.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 258.49% and a net margin of 51.27%.The business’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. AppLovin has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total transaction of $17,578,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 269,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,579,499.65. This represents a 11.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 26,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.23, for a total transaction of $11,534,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,590,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,219,472.42. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 315,400 shares of company stock valued at $172,868,629 in the last three months. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 760.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

