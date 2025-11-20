Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in General Motors Company $GM

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,609 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in General Motors during the second quarter worth about $25,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of GM stock opened at $68.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. General Motors Company has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $72.87. The firm has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.60 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 12.29%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.07%.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 260,600 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $17,316,870.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 98,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,498.70. The trade was a 72.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 907,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $52,825,077.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 552,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,162,341.12. The trade was a 62.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,298,064 shares of company stock worth $138,050,080. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $66.00 price target on General Motors and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

