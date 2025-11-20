Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,179 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,844 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% during the second quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC now owns 28,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 164,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 29,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 69,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBAN opened at $15.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.01. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $18.44.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 18.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.66.

In related news, Director John C. Inglis bought 6,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,541.80. Following the acquisition, the director owned 89,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,414.30. This trade represents a 7.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $100,410.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 252,305 shares in the company, valued at $3,948,573.25. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

