Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,063 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,063 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.42. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $80.15.
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
