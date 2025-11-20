Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Amprius Technologies, Inc. $AMPX

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 92,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 137,640 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies during the second quarter worth $174,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,341,000. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $614,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. 5.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

Amprius Technologies Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:AMPX opened at $10.86 on Thursday. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $16.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.78 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amprius Technologies ( NYSE:AMPX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.45 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.16% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Amprius Technologies news, CEO Kang Sun sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $10,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,472,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,606,443.60. The trade was a 40.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMPX shares. Roth Capital set a $14.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Northland Securities set a $20.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Amprius Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.