First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF $FIIG Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report) by 34.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIIG. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 22,879 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 214,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,391,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,876,000 after buying an additional 137,506 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,455,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,692,000 after acquiring an additional 490,730 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIIG opened at $21.18 on Thursday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $19.96 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.00.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%.

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FIIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment grade, corporate debt securities. The portfolio aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity between three and ten years FIIG was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

Featured Stories

