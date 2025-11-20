Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Target Corporation $TGT

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,227 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Target by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,686 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Target by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Target by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Target by 1.9% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Target from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Target from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Target from $102.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.45.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock opened at $85.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target Corporation has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $145.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The firm had revenue of $25.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-8.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Target’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

