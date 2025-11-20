Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $3.37 Million Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,511,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,699,000 after purchasing an additional 611,226 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 534.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 570,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,828,000 after acquiring an additional 480,435 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at about $69,092,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth about $55,375,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 616,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,687,000 after purchasing an additional 246,361 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of RGA stock opened at $188.06 on Thursday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $159.25 and a fifty-two week high of $233.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.62.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.57. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 3.54%.The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.13 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RGA. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $249.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.89.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

