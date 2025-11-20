Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Apr ETF $ARLU

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Apr ETF (BATS:ARLU – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Apr ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Apr ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Apr ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Apr ETF by 224,815.6% in the second quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 101,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 101,167 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Apr ETF by 55.5% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 186,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 66,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Apr ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 81,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Apr ETF alerts:

AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Apr ETF Price Performance

BATS ARLU opened at $29.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.87 and its 200 day moving average is $28.50. AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Apr ETF has a 12 month low of $23.91 and a 12 month high of $28.84.

About AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Apr ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Apr ETF (ARLU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and uncapped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. ARLU was launched on Mar 28, 2024 and is issued by Allianz.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Apr ETF (BATS:ARLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Apr ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Apr ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.