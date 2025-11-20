Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Global X Uranium ETF $URA

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

Shares of URA stock opened at $45.14 on Thursday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $60.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.68 and its 200-day moving average is $41.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Global X Uranium ETF Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

