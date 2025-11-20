Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,714 Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF $QQA

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF (NASDAQ:QQA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF during the second quarter worth $240,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF during the second quarter valued at $297,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 10,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF Stock Up 0.4%
Shares of Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF stock opened at $52.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.43 million, a P/E ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.96. Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF has a 12-month low of $39.86 and a 12-month high of $54.87.
Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF
The Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF (QQA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, fund-of-funds, that utilizes equity securities and ETFs to mirror the NASDAQ-100 Index. The fund also employs an options-based income strategy with equity-linked notes (ELNs) for upside participation and downside protection QQA was launched on Jul 17, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.
