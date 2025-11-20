Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,714 Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF $QQA

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF (NASDAQ:QQA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF during the second quarter worth $240,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF during the second quarter valued at $297,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 10,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF alerts:

Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF stock opened at $52.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.43 million, a P/E ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.96. Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF has a 12-month low of $39.86 and a 12-month high of $54.87.

Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4548 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.45. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF (QQA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, fund-of-funds, that utilizes equity securities and ETFs to mirror the NASDAQ-100 Index. The fund also employs an options-based income strategy with equity-linked notes (ELNs) for upside participation and downside protection QQA was launched on Jul 17, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF (NASDAQ:QQA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.