Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty $ELF

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 966,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,348 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $120,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,665,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,337,000 after purchasing an additional 438,575 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 42.6% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,157,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,696,000 after buying an additional 345,760 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 951,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,381,000 after buying an additional 12,339 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 68.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 862,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,167,000 after buying an additional 349,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 9.9% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 682,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,823,000 after buying an additional 61,282 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $71.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.23 and a 200 day moving average of $115.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.61. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $49.40 and a fifty-two week high of $150.99.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $343.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.89 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 5.90%.The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.80.

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 7,913 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,147,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 99,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,408,505. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 116,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total value of $15,381,495.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 81,818 shares in the company, valued at $10,819,612.32. This trade represents a 58.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 296,430 shares of company stock valued at $40,444,041. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

