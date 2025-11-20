Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. $SBRA Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,613,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,200 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT were worth $121,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 1.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 57,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 66,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sabra Healthcare REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Sabra Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $22.00 target price on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Healthcare REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

SBRA stock opened at $18.61 on Thursday. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.33.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $190.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.44 million. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.455-1.465 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.