Geode Capital Management LLC Has $118.15 Million Stock Position in iRhythm Technologies $IRTC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 767,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,967 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $118,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $54,249,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 97.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 5,696 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 292,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,568,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $342,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $205.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.57.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Down 1.5%

IRTC opened at $167.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.28. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $71.00 and a twelve month high of $212.00.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $192.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.75 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.26) earnings per share. iRhythm Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at iRhythm Technologies

In other iRhythm Technologies news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 14,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $2,571,953.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 164,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,181,258.26. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel G. Wilson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.44, for a total value of $1,659,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 26,470 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,936.80. The trade was a 23.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 27,712 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,603 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

Featured Articles

