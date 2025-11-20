Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 573,328 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. $JOBY

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,109,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573,328 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $117,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JOBY. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 225.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Joby Aviation

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Eric Allison sold 27,537 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 692,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,660,487.52. The trade was a 3.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kate Dehoff sold 52,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $833,814.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 149,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,055.44. This represents a 26.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,657,424 shares of company stock worth $25,068,869 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

Shares of JOBY opened at $13.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 2.52. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average of $13.33.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $22.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Joby Aviation’s quarterly revenue was up 7962.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JOBY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Joby Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $14.00.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

