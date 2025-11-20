Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $PECO

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,395,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,782 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $118,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,174,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,331,000 after purchasing an additional 28,534 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 58.8% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 104,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 38,675 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 30.0% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 396,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,486,000 after acquiring an additional 91,523 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,720,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,590,000 after acquiring an additional 397,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 388,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,161,000 after acquiring an additional 17,448 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ PECO opened at $34.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.42 and its 200 day moving average is $34.75. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 52.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.53.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $182.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.19 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.650 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 196.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

