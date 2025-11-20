Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Acquires 813 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 102.8% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 244.9% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAH. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $106.00 price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.82.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $80.58 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a twelve month low of $79.82 and a twelve month high of $151.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.59 and its 200 day moving average is $104.37.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 7.06%.The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 33.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski bought 23,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.66 per share, with a total value of $2,014,908.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 687,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,224,491.70. This represents a 3.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Read More

