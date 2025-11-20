Hims & Hers Health, Inc. $HIMS Shares Bought by Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth $3,043,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 23,187 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $853,513.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 70,232 shares in the company, valued at $2,585,239.92. The trade was a 24.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $112,151.61. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 155,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,628,555.68. This represents a 1.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 630,583 shares of company stock valued at $33,544,943 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIMS has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $45.27.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $35.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 66.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 2.20. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $72.98.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $598.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.99 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Hims & Hers Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hims & Hers Health Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

