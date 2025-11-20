The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO Shares Purchased by Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,865 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,205,615 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $368,893,000 after acquiring an additional 127,907 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,177,008 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $436,681,000 after purchasing an additional 172,485 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,734,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $399,340,000 after purchasing an additional 686,751 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,954,877 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $333,595,000 after purchasing an additional 425,400 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,577,416 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $217,405,000 after purchasing an additional 682,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 0.1%

COO stock opened at $72.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.92 and a 200-day moving average of $72.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.12. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $106.63.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical device company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Cooper Companies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical device company to reacquire up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COO has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Cooper Companies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $105.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III purchased 10,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.39 per share, with a total value of $683,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 226,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,466,466.89. This represents a 4.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.04 per share, for a total transaction of $195,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 63,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,324.80. This trade represents a 4.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 17,975 shares of company stock worth $1,216,346. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

