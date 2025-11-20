Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Boosts Holdings in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,161 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corvex Management LP boosted its holdings in Illumina by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 3,829,608 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $303,841,000 after buying an additional 2,129,449 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 361.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,121,585 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $165,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,093 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 11,714.9% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,161,882 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $92,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,048 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,960,385 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $155,537,000 after purchasing an additional 667,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Illumina by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,149,408 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $109,665,000 after purchasing an additional 614,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $122.13 per share, for a total transaction of $61,065.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 12,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,433.99. The trade was a 4.16% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Price Performance

ILMN stock opened at $120.12 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.70 and a 52-week high of $153.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.90.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 29.36%.The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Stephens set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Illumina and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Illumina from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Illumina from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Illumina from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

