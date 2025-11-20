Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL Shares Purchased by Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 250.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 48.2% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 362.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 14.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BURL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $328.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.14.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Burlington Stores stock opened at $279.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.92 and a 52-week high of $309.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $269.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.94.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 4.96%.The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Burlington Stores has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.5-1.600 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.190-9.590 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

In other news, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 1,123 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $315,843.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,906.25. This trade represents a 31.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $115,007.12. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 63,751 shares in the company, valued at $17,498,374.48. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,626 shares of company stock worth $452,804 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Burlington Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.