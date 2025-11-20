Geode Capital Management LLC Has $115.98 Million Holdings in Antero Midstream Corporation $AM

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,119,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 103,174 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $115,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AM. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 13.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 377.8% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 154,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 122,417 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 5.2% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Antero Midstream from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Antero Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

Shares of AM stock opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.19. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Antero Midstream Corporation has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $19.82.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $294.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.30 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 40.07%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Corporation will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.84%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

