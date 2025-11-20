Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Raises Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $WH

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 250.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after acquiring an additional 62,951 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2,247.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 204,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,545,000 after purchasing an additional 196,164 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,683,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 36,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,919.14. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 39,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,554.18. The trade was a 48.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $70.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $69.64 and a 12-month high of $113.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.89.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 61.12% and a net margin of 23.54%.The company had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.480-4.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $103.50 to $95.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $98.00 target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.77.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

