SentinelOne, Inc. $S Shares Purchased by Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in SentinelOne by 287.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

S has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research set a $23.00 target price on SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 54,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $989,589.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 549,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,962,398.74. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 8,508 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $159,014.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 297,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,560,947.84. The trade was a 2.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 481,090 shares of company stock worth $8,637,206. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $16.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.96. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $29.29.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $242.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.17 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 47.32%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. SentinelOne has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

