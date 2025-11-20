Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Raises Stock Position in The Clorox Company $CLX

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $369,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 7.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 278.0% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Clorox by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Clorox by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Clorox from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $125.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total transaction of $1,861,774.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 54,221 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,475.38. This trade represents a 21.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clorox Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $98.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.78. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $171.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Clorox had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 377.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 28th. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.