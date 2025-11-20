Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Buys 553 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated $MSA

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,027,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,410,000 after acquiring an additional 27,692 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 28.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,738,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,046,000 after purchasing an additional 384,365 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 14.4% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 813,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,330,000 after purchasing an additional 102,318 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC boosted its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 5,607.2% during the second quarter. M&G PLC now owns 722,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,338,000 after purchasing an additional 709,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 493,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,414,000 after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSA Safety Incorporporated alerts:

Insider Transactions at MSA Safety Incorporporated

In other MSA Safety Incorporporated news, President Stephanie L. Sciullo sold 2,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.51, for a total transaction of $400,213.11. Following the sale, the president directly owned 9,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,659.33. This represents a 20.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:MSA opened at $156.31 on Thursday. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a 12 month low of $127.86 and a 12 month high of $182.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.11 and its 200 day moving average is $167.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.99.

MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $468.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.37 million. MSA Safety Incorporporated had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 15.02%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporporated will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. This is an increase from MSA Safety Incorporporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s payout ratio is 29.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded MSA Safety Incorporporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSA

MSA Safety Incorporporated Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Incorporporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety Incorporporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.