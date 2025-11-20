29,100 Shares in Capri Holdings Limited $CPRI Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Capri by 37.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Capri by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 3.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Capri by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 3.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPRI. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Capri from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capri presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.69.

CPRI stock opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.61. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $26.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.90.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $856.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.74 million. Capri had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a negative return on equity of 53.50%. Capri has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.80 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

