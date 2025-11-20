Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.30 and traded as high as C$8.45. Victoria Gold shares last traded at C$8.30, with a volume of 136,122 shares changing hands.
Victoria Gold Trading Down 1.5%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$474.98 million and a PE ratio of -13.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.30.
Victoria Gold Company Profile
Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.
