Castings (LON:CGS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 253.78 and traded as high as GBX 259. Castings shares last traded at GBX 258.90, with a volume of 25,635 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 price objective on shares of Castings in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Castings has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 335.

Get Castings alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CGS

Castings Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 253.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 269.08. The company has a market cap of £112.56 million, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Castings (LON:CGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported GBX 8.58 EPS for the quarter. Castings had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 12.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Castings P.L.C. will post 17.2492837 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Castings news, insider Steve Mant bought 7,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 254 per share, for a total transaction of £20,002.50. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Castings

(Get Free Report)

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Castings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.