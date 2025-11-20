DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.15 and traded as high as $14.68. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 42,242 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DBVT. Zacks Research raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

The firm has a market cap of $483.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of -0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.84.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by $0.25. DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 295.58% and a negative net margin of 2,273.91%.The company had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DBV Technologies S.A. will post -7.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBVT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 26.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 337,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 69,849 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the third quarter worth about $167,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow’s milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

