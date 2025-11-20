BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.85 and traded as high as C$3.99. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$3.95, with a volume of 74,493 shares.

Separately, National Bankshares increased their price objective on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.30 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.90. The company has a market cap of C$348.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.71.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 24.50%.The business had revenue of C$32.88 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that BTB Real Estate Investment Trust will post 0.3997773 EPS for the current year.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Since 2006, BTB owns and manages properties across Canada. BTB REIT invests in industrial, off-downtown core office and necessity-based commercial properties for the benefit of its investors.

