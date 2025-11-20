ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2025

ATS Co. (OTCMKTS:ATSAFGet Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.50 and traded as low as $25.16. ATS shares last traded at $25.17, with a volume of 101,472 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of ATS in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ATS

ATS Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.50.

ATS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATS Corp. engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.