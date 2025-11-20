ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

ATS Co. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.50 and traded as low as $25.16. ATS shares last traded at $25.17, with a volume of 101,472 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of ATS in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get ATS alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ATS

ATS Stock Performance

ATS Company Profile

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.50.

(Get Free Report)

ATS Corp. engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.