ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

ATS Co. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.50 and traded as low as $25.16. ATS shares last traded at $25.17, with a volume of 101,472 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of ATS in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.
ATS Stock Performance
ATS Company Profile
ATS Corp. engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.
