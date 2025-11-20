Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Bridgford Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.79 and traded as low as $7.44. Bridgford Foods shares last traded at $7.5340, with a volume of 455 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Bridgford Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Bridgford Foods Trading Down 1.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $68.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average is $7.79.

Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Bridgford Foods had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 3.19%.The company had revenue of $51.95 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridgford Foods stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgford Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:BRID – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Bridgford Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bridgford Foods

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products, as well as ready to eat sandwiches and non-refrigerated snack food products.

