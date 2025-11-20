Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $606,000 Investment in Trustmark Corporation $TRMK

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRMK. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 23.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 9.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in Trustmark during the second quarter worth $208,000. 67.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Trustmark

In other news, Director Gerard R. Host sold 1,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $63,220.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TRMK. Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Trustmark from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Trustmark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Trustmark Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $37.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.68. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.70. Trustmark Corporation has a twelve month low of $29.77 and a twelve month high of $41.33.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $207.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.13 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Trustmark Corporation will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Featured Articles

