Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Nova Lifestyle, Inc (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.40 and traded as high as $5.68. Nova Lifestyle shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 693,194 shares trading hands.

NVFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Nova Lifestyle in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Nova Lifestyle to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average is $3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $222.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nova Lifestyle in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nova Lifestyle in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Nova Lifestyle during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living, dining, and bedrooms, as well as home offices.

