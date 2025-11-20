Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.81 and traded as high as C$6.30. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at C$6.29, with a volume of 84,031 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gran Tierra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.17.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of C$222.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.65.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.57) EPS for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of C$207.82 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. will post 0.1092044 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gran Tierra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc is an independent energy company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in proven, under-explored hydrocarbon basins that have access to established infrastructure. The firm produces primarily light crude oil, supplemented with medium crude and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.