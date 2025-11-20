Ageas (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Ageas SA (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $67.65 and traded as low as $66.85. Ageas shares last traded at $66.87, with a volume of 6,123 shares.

Ageas Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.65.

About Ageas

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business. It operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The company offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. It provides life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other property insurance products, as well as insurance services for other damages to property.

Featured Articles

