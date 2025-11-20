Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. $IBP

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,244 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,319 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,114,000. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter worth $85,786,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 190.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 302,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,831,000 after purchasing an additional 198,391 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1,897.8% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 177,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,061,000 after purchasing an additional 168,900 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 48.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 240,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,221,000 after purchasing an additional 78,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 1,469 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $390,754.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,218. The trade was a 17.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brad A. Wheeler sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.29, for a total value of $877,073.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,933.44. The trade was a 26.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 9,655 shares of company stock worth $2,525,978 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Trading Down 0.7%

Installed Building Products stock opened at $245.78 on Thursday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.83 and a 1 year high of $280.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.81.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $778.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.98 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 60.27%. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Danske lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $224.45.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

