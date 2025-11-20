Head to Head Contrast: Maxx Sports TV (OTCMKTS:AMXX) vs. Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Maxx Sports TV (OTCMKTS:AMXX – Get Free Report) and Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Maxx Sports TV and Hooker Furnishings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxx Sports TV N/A N/A N/A Hooker Furnishings -3.40% -4.17% -2.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Maxx Sports TV and Hooker Furnishings, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxx Sports TV 0 0 0 0 0.00 Hooker Furnishings 1 1 0 0 1.50

Earnings & Valuation

Given Maxx Sports TV’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Maxx Sports TV is more favorable than Hooker Furnishings.

This table compares Maxx Sports TV and Hooker Furnishings”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxx Sports TV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hooker Furnishings $376.28 million 0.30 -$12.51 million ($1.21) -8.64

Maxx Sports TV has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hooker Furnishings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.6% of Hooker Furnishings shares are held by institutional investors. 39.3% of Maxx Sports TV shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Hooker Furnishings shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Maxx Sports TV has a beta of 2.6, indicating that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hooker Furnishings has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Maxx Sports TV beats Hooker Furnishings on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maxx Sports TV

Maxx Sports TV Inc. manufactures and sells workstations, tables, sit-to-stand products, and storage products in the United States. It also provides accessories, such as echo add-on panels, laminate privacy screens, and desktop power products. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

About Hooker Furnishings

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. It operates in three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand. The Home Meridian segment provides home furnishings under the Accentrics Home brand; a range of bedroom, dining room, accent, display cabinet, home office, and youth furnishings under the Pulaski Furniture and Samuel Lawrence Furniture brands; and imported leather motion upholstery under the Prime Resources International brand. This segment also designs and supplies hotel furnishings for four and five-star hotels under the Samuel Lawrence Hospitality brand name. The Domestic Upholstery segment offers motion and stationary leather furniture under the Bradington-Young brand; chairs, sofas, sectionals, recliners, and a variety of accent upholstery pieces under the HF Custom brand; and upholstered furniture, such as private label sectionals, modulars, sofas, chairs, ottomans, benches, beds, and dining chairs for lifestyle specialty retailers under the Shenandoah Furniture brand. This segment also designs and manufactures outdoor furniture under the Sunset West brand. The company supplies upholstered seating and casegoods to upscale senior living and assisted living facilities through designers, design firms, industry dealers, and distributors under the H Contract brand; and interior designer products under the Lifestyle Brands name; and lighting, accessories, and home décor products under the BOBO Intriguing Objects brand. It sells home furnishing products through retailers, such as independent furniture stores, department stores, mass merchants, national chains, catalog merchants, interior designers, and e-commerce retailers primarily in North America. Hooker Furnishings Corporation was incorporated in 1924 and is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia.

