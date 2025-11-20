Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Innodata Inc. $INOD

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) by 87.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,115 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Innodata worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INOD. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Innodata by 40.2% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innodata during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Innodata by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in Innodata by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Louise C. Forlenza sold 8,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $538,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,295. This trade represents a 67.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ashok Mishra sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $12,278,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,683,400. The trade was a 76.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,372 shares of company stock worth $14,572,507. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INOD shares. Zacks Research upgraded Innodata from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on Innodata from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Innodata in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Innodata in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Innodata currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

NASDAQ:INOD opened at $55.39 on Thursday. Innodata Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.78 million. Innodata had a return on equity of 54.27% and a net margin of 18.71%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Innodata Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

