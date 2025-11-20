Geode Capital Management LLC Has $133.58 Million Stock Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. $OPCH

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,112,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,864 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.53% of Option Care Health worth $133,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the first quarter worth approximately $122,905,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the first quarter worth approximately $70,965,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,138,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,450,000 after buying an additional 1,267,660 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 30.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,204,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,947,000 after acquiring an additional 989,048 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,353,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at Option Care Health

In other Option Care Health news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 38,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $987,240.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 413,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,739,872.20. This trade represents a 10.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Norman L. Wright purchased 3,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $99,976.41. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,501 shares in the company, valued at $454,334.31. This trade represents a 28.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on Option Care Health from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JMP Securities set a $36.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Friday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

View Our Latest Report on OPCH

Option Care Health Trading Down 1.8%

OPCH stock opened at $27.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $35.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average of $29.50.

Option Care Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.