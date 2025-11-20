Audrey Tillman Sells 3,452 Shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) EVP Audrey Tillman sold 3,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $397,325.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 230,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,552,188.80. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $109.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.04. The firm has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $96.95 and a 1-year high of $115.83.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 15.32%. Research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 12th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AFL. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AFL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFL. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Aflac by 0.8% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 11,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 3.9% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 5.0% in the second quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.