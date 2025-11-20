Geode Capital Management LLC Has $134.96 Million Position in Autoliv, Inc. $ALV

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,205,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 57,572 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.57% of Autoliv worth $134,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 1,892.3% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 975.5% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the second quarter worth $62,000. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALV shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autoliv in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Autoliv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Autoliv from $132.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $116.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.37. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $75.49 and a one year high of $129.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The auto parts company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 7.09%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.95%.

About Autoliv

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.