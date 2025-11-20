PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Hyster-Yale, Inc. $HY

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Hyster-Yale, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,149 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of Hyster-Yale worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HY. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale by 15.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Hyster-Yale by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Hyster-Yale by 1,641.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Hyster-Yale by 10.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale by 4.5% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyster-Yale Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:HY opened at $27.38 on Thursday. Hyster-Yale, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The stock has a market cap of $485.47 million, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.33.

Hyster-Yale Announces Dividend

Hyster-Yale ( NYSE:HY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $979.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.69 million. Hyster-Yale had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 0.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hyster-Yale, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Hyster-Yale’s payout ratio is currently 1,028.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HY shares. Roth Capital set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Hyster-Yale in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hyster-Yale in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Hyster-Yale from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Hyster-Yale Profile

(Free Report)

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

