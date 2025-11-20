BWM Planning LLC Buys 97,229 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE

BWM Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 58.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 262,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,229 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for about 6.7% of BWM Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. BWM Planning LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $19,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 433.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 34,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $78.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.84. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $58.56 and a 12-month high of $81.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.17 and a 200 day moving average of $75.89.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

