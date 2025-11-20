PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,237 Shares of Hologic, Inc. $HOLX

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 473.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,701,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,085 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 623.7% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,081,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,794,000 after purchasing an additional 931,920 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Hologic by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,834,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,655,000 after purchasing an additional 764,573 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at $30,317,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,383,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,467,000 after buying an additional 413,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In other Hologic news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 7,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total transaction of $540,864.14. Following the sale, the director owned 47,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,841.52. The trade was a 13.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 138,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $9,265,835.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,234,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,682,769.28. This represents a 10.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hologic Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $74.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.10. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $80.31. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 13.79%.The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOLX has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens lowered Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 target price on shares of Hologic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.77.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

