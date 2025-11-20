Absolute Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 529 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 22,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 816.7% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares during the last quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $464.27 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $493.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $471.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.