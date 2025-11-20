PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,641 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 3,424 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,968,973 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $512,986,000 after purchasing an additional 408,605 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,926,787 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $289,051,000 after buying an additional 234,669 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,263,142 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $240,173,000 after buying an additional 105,710 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 36.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,510,476 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $181,357,000 after buying an additional 671,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,665,228 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $122,577,000 after acquiring an additional 52,550 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Best Buy from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Best Buy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.56.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $154,901.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 20,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,332.32. This trade represents a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 74,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $6,285,563.43. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 11,451,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,510,616.41. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,736,826 shares of company stock worth $141,568,327. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $74.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.99 and a twelve month high of $95.49.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Best Buy had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 47.32%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. Research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 104.97%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Further Reading

