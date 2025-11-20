T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF $TCAF Shares Bought by Ade LLC

Ade LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 509,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,314 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF makes up about 9.6% of Ade LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ade LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $17,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MSH Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter.

Get T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TCAF opened at $37.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.91. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $39.34.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.